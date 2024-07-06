NEET-UG counselling deferred until further notice amid paper leak row

Amid paper leak row, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) counseling until further notice, according to sources.

The counseling was scheduled to start from Saturday, July 6. The new dates of the NEET-UG counseling shall be announced soon.

The development comes after the Supreme Court last month refused to stay or postpone the NEET-UG counseling, saying it is not and “open and shut” case.

The court also issued notices to the NTA and the Centre on a batch of petitions seeking cancellation of the exam over alleged paper leak.

The CBI is probing the case and several people have been arrested in connection with the paper leak.

Some 24 lakh medical aspirants appeared for the NEET-UG 2024 – conducted by NTA on May 5.

The results of the exam were declared on June 4, which was 10 days before its scheduled announcement on June 14.

Following the results, several aspirants levelled allegations of paper leak and other irregularities after several candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 marks. Many of the them were reportedly from the same exam centre in Haryana.

The issue also snowballed into a massive controversy with the Opposition raising the issue in the Parliament and demanding a thorough probe and discussion in the House.

The government, however, refused to have a debate on NEET issue, saying no other issue has ever been discussed during the Motion of Thanks in the House.

Meanwhile, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced new date for the NEET-PG examination 2024.

The exam will be held on August 11 in two shifts. The NEET-PG exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 23 but was postponed as a “precautionary measure” after NEET-UG paper leak row.