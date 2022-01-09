NEET-PG counselling to start from Jan 12: Health Minister

After the Supreme Court announced the resumption of medical Counseling, the Centre announced here on Sunday that the medical counseling for NEET-PG would start from January 12.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said after the Supreme Court order, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) would start counseling from January 12. In his tweet, the Minister said the decision is in accordance with the assurance given to the resident doctors by the Union Health Ministry.

“This would help us in fighting Covid-19 pandemic. My best wishes to all applicants,” the Minister said. The resident doctors have been protesting for the past one month seeking immediate resumption of NEET-PG counseling.

In an interim order on the NEET-PG admission on January 7, the apex Court allowed the resumption of medical counseling for NEET-PG admissions for the year 2021-22 and upheld the validity of 27 per cent quota for the other backward classes (OBC).

The SC was hearing a batch of petitions filed by the NEET-PG candidates, who had challenged a July 29, 2021 notification for the implementation of the OBC and the EWS quotas from the 2021-22 academic year on grounds that the Rs 8 lakh income criteria for determining EWS was without any scientific study.