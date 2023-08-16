NEET failed student’s suicide followed by father’s death in Chennai

A day after a 19-year-old student sadly ended his life through suicide due to his inability to pass the NEET medical entrance exam, a tragic turn of events unfolded at his home in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The police reported discovering the NEET failed young boy’s father deceased as well.

The student, identified as S Jagadeeswaran, was pursuing success in the NEET examination. His pursuit was cut short by his unfortunate decision to end his own life after failing to clear the exam. What’s even more disheartening is that shortly after the boy’s cremation, his father also took his own life on a Sunday morning.

Tamil Nadu’s NEET policy:

Back in 2021, the Tamil Nadu assembly had put forth a bill aiming to secure an exemption from the NEET exam. The reasoning was that the exam seemingly favors students with financial means, who can afford private coaching. This places those from underprivileged backgrounds and rural areas at a disadvantage, even if they had performed well in their Class XII exams.

Local reports suggest that the young student had previously undergone coaching at a private NEET teaching center for a span of two years. Unfortunately, despite his efforts, he wasn’t able to clear the NEET exam this year. The number of NEET failed students continues to grow every year.

What happened to Jagadeeswaran?

Following two consecutive failures in the NEET exam, the student’s hopes of becoming a doctor shattered. Frustrated and demotivated by his continuous setbacks, Jagadeeswaran tragically took his own life by hanging himself at his home.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences for the tragic deaths and urged students to find self-confidence, discouraging any thoughts of self-harm.

Leading up to this grim incident, the boy’s father had taken him to a private NEET coaching center in Anna Nagar, Chennai. The family made numerous efforts to help him achieve success on his third attempt, even going so far as to submit an application and pay the examination fee. However, circumstances took a turn for the worse, ultimately leading him to the tragic decision of ending his own life.