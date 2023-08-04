“Need to develop industries for growth of country”: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that India is the fastest growing economy in the world while underscoring

the need to develop industries and trade for the growth of the country.

Addressing RICS annual awards ceremony in New Delhi, the Union minister said, “Prime Minister Modi’s dream is to make India a five trillion dollar economy. At the same time, we are the fastest growing economy in the world”.

While highlighting the strides made in the automoible industry, the senior BJP leader said that presently the turnover in this sector is Rs 7.5 lakh crores.

“This is the industry which is giving maximum Goods and Services Tax to centre and state government. This is the industry that creates 4 crore 50 lakh jobs,” the Union minister said.

Advertisement

The Union minister emphasised that it is imperative to develop industries for the growth of the country.

“For the growth of our country, we need to develop industries, enhance trade, business and focus on agriculture,” he said.

The minister said that there is a need to develop infrastructure- water, power, transport and communication. “We need more public-private investment in infrastructure,” he said.

Barely a week ago, the International Monetary Fund predicted that India’s economy will grow at 6.1 per cent in 2023, a 0.2 percentage point upward revision compared with the April projection, reflecting momentum from stronger-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 as a result of stronger domestic investment.