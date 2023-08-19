Need to adopt modern as well as traditional methods in agriculture: Rupala

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Friday stressed that there is a need to adopt modern as well as traditional methods in agriculture and animal husbandry as this will make the rural areas of the country more prosperous.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly working for the welfare of stock farmers, the Union Minister said while addressing a symposium here.

“This is the reason why fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy have been given the status of separate ministries and because of this change is visible,” he said while addressing the symposium organised by industry body CLFMA of India.

CLFMA of India is a livestock association and an Apex Chamber which represents the dynamic Animal Agriculture in India.

Rupala, who inaugurated the programme as the chief guest, urged the CLFMA to explore the possibilities of getting rid of the problem of ‘Parali’ and using it as animal feed, so that the problem of straw can be solved and also cheap fodder can be available for animals.

During the event, the Livestock Survey Report 2023 was also released. Suresh Deora, Chairman, CLFMA addressed the event and shared the future plans of CLFMA.