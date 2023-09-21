‘Need parity in diplomat’s strength’: India tells Canada, cites ‘interference in internal matters’

The Centre has asked Canada to reduce the strength of its diplomats in India citing Ottawa’s “interference in internal matters” as relations between both nations plummeted after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of New Delhi’s role in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “Their numbers here are very much higher than India’s diplomatic presence (in Canada).We have seen Canadian diplomatic interference in our internal affairs. This is being taken into account and parity is being sought in rank and diplomatic strength.”

The MEA statement came hours after Canada said that it will adjust its diplomatic presence in India in view of social media threats against them.

In another major development, India has also suspended visa services for all Canadian nationals. The ban also applies to Canadian citizens living in other countries.

“A Canadian citizen would not be able to apply for an Indian visa even if they are living in another country… All categories of visas are suspended. The issue is not about travel to India but the issue is incitement of violence and inaction by the Canadian government. Those who have valid visas and OCI cards can travel freely,” Bagchi said during the presser.

The relations between India and Canada – two major trade partners – have been strained lately due to Ottawa’s inaction against Khalistani extremists.

However, they hit an all time low on Monday when Trudeau accused New Delhi of a role in the extra judicial killing of Nijjar, a Canadian citizen.

India rejected Trudeau’s claim and termed his allegations “absurd and politically driven”.

Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India in 2020, continued to roam freely and call for violence against India until June 18 this year when two masked gunmen killed him. The killing, according to reports, was a result of an inter-gang rivalry.

Canada has long been acting as a face-haven for India-designated Khalistani terrorists and gangsters who support the Khalistan movement.

Indian government has raised the issue with Canadian officials, including PM Trudeau on several occasions but Ottawa never acted against them.