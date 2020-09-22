Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while virtually addressing the High-Level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly to mark its 75 years said the global body needs ‘reformed multilateralism’ to address today’s challenges.

“Seventy-five years ago, a new hope arose from the horrors of war. For the first time in human history, an institution was created for the entire world. As a founding signatory of the UN Charter, India was part of that noble vision. It reflected India’s own philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – which sees all creation as a family,” PM said.

Our world today is a better place because of the United Nations. We pay tribute to all those who have advanced the cause of peace and development under the UN flag. Including in UN peacekeeping Missions, where India has been a leading contributor, he added.

However, while much has been achieved, the original Mission remains unfulfilled. And the far-reaching declaration that we are adopting today acknowledges that work still needs to be done: in preventing conflict, in ensuring development, in addressing climate change, in reducing inequalities, and in leveraging digital technologies. The declaration also acknowledges the need for reform of the United Nations itself, PM said.

“We cannot fight today’s challenges with outdated structures. Without comprehensive reforms, the UN faces a crisis of confidence. For today’s inter-connected world, we need a reformed multilateralism: That reflects today’s realities; Gives voice to the all stakeholders; Addresses contemporary challenges; and Focuses on human welfare,” he added.

India looks forward to working with all other nations towards this end, PM said.