NDRF unit deployed in East Singhbhum for monsoon disaster response

A 30-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in East Singhbhum district to bolster disaster management and emergency response during the monsoon season.

The team, comprising four officers and 26 trained personnel, arrived in Jamshedpur and immediately took part in a rescue operation following a drowning incident at a reservoir in Jadugoda.

The deployment was approved by the Jharkhand Disaster Management Department following a request from Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi. The unit will remain stationed in the district to respond to floods, waterlogging, drowning cases, gas leaks, and other emergencies.

Previously, NDRF teams had to be requisitioned from Ranchi, Patna, or other cities, often causing delays during critical situations. Past incidents, including the MGM Hospital fire and highway gas leaks, underscored the need for a dedicated local unit.

Satyarthi said the district faces flood risks during the monsoon due to rising river levels and waterlogging in low-lying areas, making the deployment a strategic necessity.

East Singhbhum now joins a select group of districts in Jharkhand with a stationed NDRF unit, enabling faster and more effective disaster response.