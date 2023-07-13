NDRF rescues 28 shepherds, trekkers stranded in Himachal’s Kinnaur as rains wreck havoc

As rescue operation continues in flood-hit Himachal Pradesh, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)’s joint rescue operations successfully saved 28 shepherds/trekkers stranded in Kinnaur’s Kara area on Wednesday.

According to the officials, due to rising water levels, 11 people were trapped 15 kilometers from Kafnu village following incessant rainfall in the state.

On July 10th, the NDRF team, along with Indo-Tibetan Boder Police (ITBP) and Home Guard personnel, embarked on the rescue mission, overcoming road blockages and staying overnight at a local school.

Despite heavy rain in the region, the next day, the rescue team reached Muling and used ropes to reach stranded people and gave them assurance.

Later, on July 12th, led by NDRF Inspector Prem Kumar Negi, the Joint Rescue Team successfully saved all 28 individuals in a daring rescue operation, said officials.

In the video of the rescue operation, people could be seen hanging with a cable while NDRF personnel pull them one by one across the river through the zip-line.

Meanwhile, thousands of vehicles stranded in different parts of Himachal are also en route to Chandigarh and over 2000 tourists from Kasol also have come downhill to safer locations.

“More than 5,500 vehicles have crossed Mandi en route to Chandigarh; Vehicles that were stuck in Aut also cleared. Over 2000 tourists from Kasol have come downhill to safer locations,” said Himachal Pradesh Acting DGP, Satwant Atwal Trivedi while sharing details of operations underway in the various locations of the state to rescue locals and tourists.

“Tourists who were stuck in Sissu have been rescued via Talling village, and more than 150 vehicles have crossed Atal Tunnel. A big rescue party has gone to Chandrataal to bring out stranded people,” Trivedi added.

The incessant rain has led to flash floods and landslides, causing significant damage in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali.