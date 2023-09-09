NDMC’s Disaster Management Centre operates in real-time

The NDMC’s Disaster Management Centre for the G20 Summit managed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), operates in real-time, providing critical information and support for the ongoing international event.

This was stated by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay on Saturday during his visit to the NDMC’s Disaster Management Centre for the G20 Summit, located on Humayun Road, New Delhi

Upadhyay’s visit included engaging with officers and officials overseeing the centre’s operations, signifying a crucial milestone in the preparations for the G20 event.

He held discussions with Heads of Departments and representatives from various NDMC departments, as well as external agencies such as the Delhi Government, CPWD, PWD, DTC, IGL, DJB, DDMA, and others, to enhance coordination between NDMC’s civic services and those of other agencies.