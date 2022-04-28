NDMA issues public notice regarding filing of claims for compensation in case of deaths due to Covid-19

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a public notice regarding filing of claims for compensation in case of deaths due to Covid-19 in the light of a Supreme Court order.

There will be an outer limit of 60 days from the Supreme Court order issued on 24 March, 2022, for deaths occurring prior to 20 March, 2022.

For future deaths, 90 days’ time from the day of death due to Covid-19, will be given to file claim for compensation.

An earlier Order to process claims and to make the actual payment of compensation within a period of 30 days from the date of receipt of claim shall continue to be enforced.

Claims can be forwarded through grievance redressal committee in case of delays.

The NDMA notice said there will be a random screening of claims up to five per cent of the claims, and if fake claims are made, they will be proceeded against under Section 52 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.