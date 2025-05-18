NDA will win over 200 assembly seats in Bihar: Shahnawaz Hussain

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said on Sunday that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is quite strong in Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the alliance is poised to win over 200 seats in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Hussain’s remark came after former union minister RCP Singh merged his political party, Aap Sabki Awaz, with Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraj Party.

“NDA is strong in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. It will not make any difference if anyone joins hands with anyone,” he said.

“We will fight under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and win more than 200 seats in Bihar. We are going to form the government with a two-third majority,” the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor described Singh, the former bureaucrat-turned-politician, as “an elder brother” and a seasoned leader with deep understanding of Bihar’s political and social fabric. “RCP Singh is like my elder brother and one of the best persons who understands the society and politics of Bihar,” he said.

Addressing a press conference Kishor said, “Bihar is at a crossroads and needs a new political force committed to the principles of clean governance and inclusive development. Bihar deserves an alternative that talks about education, jobs, and long-term planning–not just caste and contracts.”

The Bihar Assembly elections are set to be held in October and November this year wherein the NDA, which consists of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP will be once again looking forward to grab power for the second consecutive term, whereas on the other end, INDIA bloc will prepare to remove incumbent Nitish Kumar.