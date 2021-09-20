NDA in Puducherry divided over lone RS seat

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Puducherry is divided among its alliance partners — BJP, All India NR Congress, and the AIADMK, over the lone Rajya Saba seat the election for which will be held on October 4.

BJP leader and minister in the Puducherry Government, A. Namasivayam has left for New Delhi and will be meeting party national president J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national organizing secretary B.L. Santhosh to discuss the issue.

Namasivayam told IANS, “We have had meetings with Chief Minister Rangasamy and I will convey the details of the meeting to our party national leaders.”

BJP Puducherry unit president Saminathan and Namasivayam met Chief Minister, N. Rangasamy at the latter’s residence on Sunday and had a detailed discussion over the issue. However, the Chief Minister, according to Namasivyam, did not budge and told the BJP leaders that he would communicate to New Delhi over the matter.

Rangasamy is learned to be in favour of former Health Minister, Malladi Krishna Rao who was instrumental in pulling out several leaders from the Puducherry Congress unit paving the way for an AINRC-BJP government.

Meanwhile, adding to the cup of woes in the NDA, the AIADMK has also jumped onto the bandwagon and has demanded the lone RS seat for the party.

Presently, AIADMK leader, N. Gokulakrishnan is a Rajya Sabha member but his tenure will soon come to an end and the party wants a replacement in the Upper House.

AIADMK leader N. Anbalaghan called upon the Chief Minister to hold a consultative committee meeting of the AIADMK, BJP, and AINRC and then offer the seat to the AIADMK.

While speaking to IANS, the AIADMK leader said, “We don’t have a representation in the legislative assembly and according to the coalition dharma we deserve the RS seat.” He added,” We hope that the Chief Minister will allocate the seat to the AIADMK.”