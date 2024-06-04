NDA poised to sweep Andhra polls

NDA on course to sweep Bihar as JDU leads in 14, BJP in 11; RJD ahead on 5
However, the NDA is likely to suffer some losses and its tally appears to go down this time.
As per the initial trends the NDA is poised to sweep the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, with early leads in majority of the seats.
Former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu is leading from Kuppam and so is his son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh from Mangalagiri.
JSP chief Pawan Kalyan is leading from Pithapuram, his party colleague Nadendla Manohar doing the same from Tenali. YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy is trailing from Nellore seat.
