NDA poised to sweep Andhra polls

As per the initial trends the NDA is poised to sweep the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, with early leads in majority of the seats.

Former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu is leading from Kuppam and so is his son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh from Mangalagiri.

JSP chief Pawan Kalyan is leading from Pithapuram, his party colleague Nadendla Manohar doing the same from Tenali. YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy is trailing from Nellore seat.

