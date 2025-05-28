NDA MLAs meet Manipur Guv, stake claim to form govt in violence-hit state

A delegation of 10 MLAs, including eight from the BJP, one from the NPP, and one Independent, on Wednesday met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal and staked a claim to form a government in the violence-hit northeastern state.

The BJP-led MLAs’ delegation handed the Governor a paper of support signed by 22 leaders and demanded the formation of a popular government at the earliest.

“We expect the formation of the popular government to happen soon. We are appealing to the Governor that we want a popular government. We have also given a paper to the Governor that all of us have signed. All NDA MLAs in Manipur are very keen to have a popular government installed. We want the support of the public as well. The paper we gave had around 22 signatures. Ten MLAs have come here to meet the Governor,” Independent MLA Sapam Nishikanta Singh, who was part of the delegation that met Governor Bhalla, told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan.

He further stated that the majority of the people want a popular government installed in the state, and the Governor’s response has been “nice”. “The majority of people want a popular government installed, and that is the reason we came here to meet the Governor…Primarily and basically, the main point was the formation of a popular government. The response of the Governor was also nice.”

The MLAs also discussed the law and order situation in the state and the President’s rule that was imposed after the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh in February early this year.

Manipur has been marred by ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities since May 2023. So far, more than 260 people have died in the clashes that reportedly began after a “Tribal Solidarity March” organised by the hill-based Kuki community in protest against a High Court order on the Meitei community’s Scheduled Tribe status demand.

Amid failing law and order and intense pressure from the Opposition, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation on February 9, 2025. Days later, President’s rule was imposed and the state assembly was put under suspended animation.