NDA leaders deliberate on better coordination among alliance partners

A key meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders was held at the residence of BJP National President JP Nadda here on Wednesday to outline strategies for better coordination among the alliance partners, sources said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other NDA leaders were also present in the meeting where it was decided that alliance leaders would meet regularly and issue unified statements on key issues to maintain collective focus, the sources said.

A plan was discussed in the meeting for cabinet ministers and ministers of state to work closely with MPs to address their concerns and provide assistance, they said.

The BJP chief and the Union Home Minister commended the coordination among the NDA allies during the winter session of Parliament.

Nadda described the discussions held on the commemoration of the Constitution as meaningful and stressed the need for continued alignment among NDA members.

According to the sources, discussions also touched upon historical grievances, with Shah talking about the imposition of Emergency by the Congress government without obtaining the President’s signature.

In the meeting, Shah addressed concerns about alleged constitutional violations and the perceived disrespect towards Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, by the Congress.

The Union Home Minister claimed that Congress had initially remained silent during his speech in the Rajya Sabha but later edited and misrepresented his statements to create a political narrative, the sources said. Shah further alleged that a toolkit was used to amplify these claims maliciously.

The NDA leadership deliberated on countering such narratives and emphasised focusing on implementing government policies effectively, the sources added.

Shah highlighted the importance of addressing issues constructively rather than getting entangled in controversies initiated by the opposition.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Tuesday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly election under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“In the 2025 Bihar Assembly election, the NDA will contest under the leadership of Nitish Kumar,” Rajiv Ranjan Singh told a news agency.

The ruling NDA did well in the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar. Apart from BJP, NDA in Bihar includes JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular).

On December 18, the BJP national president chaired the BJP General Secretaries’ meeting at the party headquarters in the national capital.

According to the sources, discussions were held on Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP’s organisation elections and some other issues.

In view of its organisational elections, parliamentary board member K Laxman was appointed as the National Election Officer. National Election Officer K Laxman and Joint in-charge Sambit Patra also attended the meeting.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025.