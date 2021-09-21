NCW launches 1st program to empower women

In a bid to make women independent and employment-ready, the National Commission for Women on Monday launched a country-wide capacity building and personality development program for women Undergraduate and Postgraduate students.

The Commission, with Central and State universities, is organizing sessions on Personal Capacity Building, Professional Career Skills and Digital Literacy and Effective Use of Social Media to ready women students for entering the job market.

NCW launched its first program in collaboration with the Central University of Haryana.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma inaugurated the program and said that we need more women leaders in every field and the course launched by NCW will prepare women in being good leaders.

“Women have proven their mettle in every field. We want more women leaders who, in their journey of empowerment will enable other women to come forward and achieve economic independence,” she said.

NCW, through this course, will help the students at every step of their employment including resume making and facing interviews and prepare them to face all the challenges with confidence,” said Ms Sharma.