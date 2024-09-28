NCP decides to replace forest minister AK Saseendran with Thomas K Thomas in Kerala cabinet

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has decided to replace its present nominee forest minister AK.Saseendran with Thomas K Thomas in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet.

NCP (Sharad Pawar)Kerala president PC Chacko said here on Saturday athat the party decided to replace Saseendran with Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas in the LDF government.

He told the media persons that NCP national president Sharad Pawar already approved this decision. Chacko said he along with with Saseendran and Thomas will meet the Chief Minister on October 3 and inform him the decision of the party national leadership.

The NCP leaders failed to meet the Chief Minister earlier, as he was busy with the CPI-M politburo meeting,

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Saseendran is irked by the party’s decision.

Saseendran has been trying to organise maximum party members against his removal.Sources close to Saseendran hinted that CPM will delay its decision on his removal as there is difference of opinion within the NCP state unit.