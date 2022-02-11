NCCR studying loss due to sea erosion at selected locations

India has undertaken a vulnerability study at selected locations along the Indian coast to see the loss due to sea erosion in various coastal areas in the country.

The study is being conducted by the National Center for Coastal Research (NCCR)—an autonomous institute of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said the Minister of State for Earth Science Jitendra Singh in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha here on Thursday.

He said the government has already developed an Integrated Flood Warning System (I-Flows) for two coastal cities Chennai and Mumbai to disseminate information on flood vulnerability in the event of heavy rains through IMD for mitigation actions.

“Extreme rainfall and associated flooding pose a threat to the coastal communities including fishermen,” the Minister said adding that NCCR has developed a mobile application ‘Thoondil’ along with the Tamil Nadu Department of fisheries to disseminate information to the coastal fishermen in the event of hazards.

In addition, The NCCR is also making available the information on shoreline vulnerability due to erosion to all coastal states for devising the appropriate mitigating measures to protect the coastline, the Minister said.

The NCCR is also consulting all coastal stakeholders mainly fishermen and local administration during the development of tools like flood warning systems and android based apps for the fishing community while implementing preventive measures, the Minister said. Recently the Ministry of Earth Sciences has also successfully demonstrated the coastal erosion mitigation measures at Pondicherry and Kadalur Periyakuppam village in Tamil Nadu, the Minister said.