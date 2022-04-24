NC leader Sagar expresses concern on unprecedented electricity crisis in J&K

National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Saturday expressed concern over the unprecedented power crises in J&K, saying the massive and recurrent power cuts have dampened the spirit of Ramzan.

One of the worst power crises in Kashmir has left residents upset with outages ranging from 8-10 hours per day in the month of Ramzan, said Sagar while running the hours-long outages in Jammu and Kashmir. “The situation runs contrary to the claims made by the incumbent administration about availability of 24×7 power supply in metered areas,” he said.

“Government takes Crores of rupees in terms of tariff from the consumers but when it comes to providing the round-the-clock power supply, it is abdicating its responsibilities leaving the consumers high and dry,” he said.

“It is appalling that instead of ensuring regular power supply during this holy month, PDD is resorting to forced power cuts. Unscheduled power cuts have grown severe, giving a tough time to the people, especially during Sehri and Iftar.

Every day people wake up at Sehri to find themselves in complete darkness,” Sagar said, adding that the situation has acquired catastrophic proportions with every sector suffering immensely.