NC-Congress alliance will get better results than exit poll projections: Congress candidate from Rajouri Iftikhar Ahmed

Congress candidate from the Rajouri Assembly constituency, Iftikhar Ahmed said that the National Conference and Congress alliance will receive better results than what is being projected by the exit polls and exuded confidence of INDIA bloc forming a government with two-third majority in the Union Territory.

Speaking to ANI, Iftikhar Ahmed said, “Received a lot of love from people, they have voted one-sidedly. In the last 10 years, the BJP has hurt people a lot. Article 370 was abrogated. People were angry with them and we got to see this anger during this election. We will get a better result than what is being shown in the exit polls. I believe that the INDIA alliance will form government in Jammu and Kashmir with a two-third majority.”

Khalid Najib Suharwardy, NC candidate from the Doda assembly constituency also spoke to ANI on the predictions and said, “Exit polls have never been correct in the past several years. Whatever fashion it has become today to conduct exit polls, I do not believe in it. We are people on the ground, we know what the ground reality is, what people think and how they have voted.”

“The better way is to wait for the results on October 8, everybody will get to know how the public has voted on that day. Exit polls do not influence the results. Everybody will come to know about the results soon,” he said.

Earlier People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate from Lal Chowk Assembly seat Zuhaib Yousuf Mir on Saturday hinted that they can join the National Conference-Congress alliance to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party out of power.

PDP leader Zuhaib Mir told ANI that they are ready to take any step to save the identity of Kashmir.

He said, “As far as we are concerned, exit polls are not a serious activity but time pass activity. PDP is confident that it will be an indispensable and important part of the secular government that will form in J-K. PDP will have an important role in forming any secular government. We had said that we are ready to take any step to save the identity of Kashmir but for this, it is important that we formulate a secular government, a government against BJP not with them.”

“Even if the PDP makes any secular government by extending support, it will not last long as they (BJP) will try to run this government in Delhi style where the Chief Minister will have to go to the LG with the begging bowl. Whatever happened to the Delhi government, the same will happen here too,” the PDP leader added.

The Axis My India has predicted a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir with the National Conference-Congress alliance slightly ahead and the BJP tailgating the opposition.

According to Axis My India, the NC-Congress alliance can win 35-45 seats whereas the BJP can win 24-34 seats.

Notably, the majority mark to form the government in the Union Territory is 46 and the prediction has shown no one above the mark.

According to the predictions, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) can win 4-6 seats while Awam Ittehad Party-led by Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid can win 3-8.

The Axis My India has given Sajjad Lone’s People’s Conference 1-3 while others can get 4-10 seats.

As per its prediction, the NC-Congress vote share can go up to 38 per cent while the BJP on 21.

Earlier on Saturday, former Deputy Chief Minister of J-K & BJP leader Kavinder Gupta hinted that the BJP is holding talks with “like-minded” parties.

“It is only in the Exit polls that Congress-NC has got these seats, but BJP will emerge as the biggest party once the correct results are out. We are confident of getting more than 35 seats in Jammu province and the remaining from Kashmir. BJP will be in a better condition in Kashmir. Talks are going on with like-minded parties,” Gupta said.

Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary and J-K in charge, Tarun Chugh said on Saturday that these are only “Exit polls” and the results will be better than this.

Chugh exuded confidence that in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP will form the government with a full majority.

“These are exit polls. The results will be better than this. BJP will form a government with a full majority in both Haryana and J&K. People’s blessings are with BJP. Double engine government will be formed,” he said.

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah dismissed the exit poll predictions.

In a post on X, Abdullah said, “I’m amazed channels are bothering with exit polls, especially after the fiasco of the recent general elections. I’m ignoring all the noise on channels, social media, WhatsApp Etc because the only numbers that matter will be revealed on the 8th of Oct. The rest is just time pass.”

According to TV-Today C-voter projections, the NC-Congress alliance is likely to win 40-48 seats while the BJP can win 27-32. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti-led People’s Democratic Party is likely to win 6-12 seats whereas others can win 6-11.

As per Dainik Bhaskar’s projection, the NC-Congress alliance can win seats ranging from 35-40. The BJP can win 20-25 seats, PDP 4-7 while the others can win 12-18 seats.

The People Pulse survey has predicted 46-50 seats for the NC-Congress alliance and 23-27 for the BJP. As per them, the PDP can win 7-11 whereas the others can win 4-6 seats.

The Gulistan News projection on Republic TV projected 28-30 seats for the National Conference, 3-6 seats for the Congress, 5-7 seats for the PDP and 8-16 seats for other parties and independents.

The Election Commission of India said that an overall 63.88 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The counting of votes will take place on October 8. In 2023, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024.