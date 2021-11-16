NC asks New Delhi to recognise sufferings of Kashmiris

The National Conference on Monday said that it is time New Delhi accepts the realities in Jammu and Kashmir, saying unless the sufferings of the people of J&K aren’t recognised nothing is going to change on the ground.

This was stated by Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar at the party headquarters in Srinagar.

He said that there is a chronic problem in Kashmir that needs to be addressed. “With top-down orders and diktats being issued every now and then, the ground reality in Kashmir presents a dismal picture of New Delhi’s reading of the prevailing situation,” he said.

“The present ruling dispensation has made J&K a simmering cauldron of discontent, uncertainty, and political vacuum with its lopsided and dimwitted policies. Issues in Kashmir are a result of complex historical grievances, the alienation of youth, and the unrelenting failure of New Delhi to address the wishes and aspirations of people.

The situation unfolding in J&K is only confirming the wave of apprehensions people had. Increased targeted killings, scathing unemployment, return of bunkers, increasing footprints of security forces, widespread unaccountability, administrative inertia, development deficit, casualties of security forces, sinking economy and trade in Jammu and Kashmir are the living examples of ruling dispensation missteps,” he said.

He added, “Unless the ruling dispensation in New Delhi would accept the reality of Kashmir issue and “reframe” its policy for meaningful and genuine reach out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, there cannot be any redemption in the situation.”