Navy’s new stealth frigate INS Tushil sets sail for India

INS Tushil, the latest multi-role stealth guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, set sail from Kaliningrad, Russia for India, marking the beginning of her maiden operational deployment . The ship was built in Russia and commissioned last week.

A statement from the Naval spokesperson stated here that the ship will traverse the Baltic Sea, the North Sea, the Atlantic Ocean, and finally, the Indian Ocean, making port calls at several friendly foreign countries along the way. The maiden deployment of INS Tushil would involve key charter of the Indian Navy, namely, Diplomatic, military, and constabulary activities.

The ship will carry out joint patrolling and maritime partnership exercises with a number of navies en route, including piracy hotspots in the region. During her port calls, the ship will undertake capability-building activities with host Navies and hold interactions with senior military and government leadership. The port calls will also serve to engage with the Indian diaspora spread across the region, the release stated.

