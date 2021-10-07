Navratri: Marks the beginning of the festive season

‘Navratri’ means ‘nine nights.’ ‘Nava’ means ‘nine,’ and ‘Ratri’ means ‘night.’

When you see women clothed in traditional dresses, can breathe the celebration in the air, taste the scent of freshly made sweets, watch people visiting their friends and relatives, streets filled with lights and holy diyas with the sense of cheer and joy everywhere, you can make sure that it is the beginning of the festive season in India. Everyone awaits this time of the year. This season brings us closer to the winters and it begins with the Navarati festival as per Hindu culture and religion.

This is the time of the year where we get the honor to worship the divine feminine, Devi, and her other nine forms. The nine-day festival is celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin, which falls between September 23 and October 22 of the Gregorian calendar.

What is Navratri?

Navratri is an important sacred festival for Hindu religious believers. It lasts nine nights (and ten days) and is celebrated by worshipping Devi/ Goddess Durga and her other nine forms every year in the autumn season. It is observed for different reasons and celebrated differently in various parts of the Indian cultural sphere. Goddess Durga and her various forms are believed to be the epitomes of different forms of power and have the ability to bring rejuvenation. The nine forms are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

Significance of the Navratri as per Hindu Mythology

The nine days of Navratri are dedicated to each Goddess embodiment for nine sacred days because it is believed that Goddess Shakti exists in various ferocious as well as innocent manifestations.

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Mother Durga defeated the demon- Mahishasura on this festivity, therefore the solemnization begins with lightening the houses, temples, and other divine places to spread cheer and gaiety everywhere, even in the darker corners.

In North India, the nine-day festival also known as Chaitra Navratri is observed to celebrate the victory of Lord Rama over Evil Ravana. During the festival, people dress up in traditional clothing, distribute sweets, observe fasts, and offer prayers.

The occasion represents the victory of good over evil, virtue over vice, therefore the sacred glee starts with prayers, devotion, fasting, decorations, singing songs of devotions. People also invite young little girls to their homes to offer them, Prasad, as an offering from the Goddess and also worship them as they believe them to be pure and pious.

In Hindu narrations, Chaitra Navratri is also termed as Vasant/ Basant Navratri since this divine revelry marks the beginning of Vasant Ritu or Spring Season in Indian culture.