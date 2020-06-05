Amid speculation that former Punjab minister, Navjot Singh Sidhu, was set to leave the Congress for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said the cricketer-turned-politician was very much a part of the Congress and had been in touch with the party high command in that capacity.

At a video press conference, the CM said Sidhu or any other Congress member who had any concerns on any issue could come and talk to him.

Sidhu has been sulking ever since he resigned as Cabinet minister in July 2019 after the CM, Amarinder downsized his portfolio owing to prolonged differences.

In response to a question on roping in Prashant Kishor for shaping the Congress poll campaign in 2022, Amarinder said the former had responded positively to his request.

“Kishor has said he would be quite happy to come and help,” said the CM, clearing the air on this count, amid media reports that Kishor had said no to handling the Congress campaign in the state.

Quipping that he is often surprised by what he reads in the newspapers, the CM said he had discussed the matter with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who had left the decision (of hiring Kishor) on him.

He had also taken his party MLAs into confidence, and 55 of the 80 members of the legislative assembly were in favour of bringing in Kishor to handle the campaign, said Amarinder.

While showing his willingness to support the Punjab Congress, Kishor had denied that he was in any talks with Sidhu or the AAP with regard to the 2022 Assembly elections, Amarinder further said, in reply to a query.

Describing Kishor as a family member, the CM said he had ruled out any association with either Sidhu or AAP, contrary to speculation in the media, and contrary to any claims on this count by Arvind Kejriwal.

The CM also reiterated his intention to contest the next Assembly elections in the state, but said the decision on leading the party rested with the Congress President.

Amarinder said though he had initially termed the 2017 polls as his last election, he had subsequently, on the persuasion of his party colleagues, announced his decision to contest the 2022 elections, and there was no change in that stance.