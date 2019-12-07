Free laptops were distributed to the meritorious students for the 2019-20 academic session on Friday by the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik. The laptops were distributed to 10 deserving students of class 12 under the ‘Biju Sashaktikaran Yojana’.

Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said that the students were selected at the district level by a selection committee constituted by the state government.

He told that a total of 9,491 meritorious students were selected for the distribution of laptops from the general category and 5,509 from the SC/ST categories.

The Odisha government is distributing 15,000 laptops each year to meritorious students of class 12. As per the officials, 90,203 students have been covered under the scheme.