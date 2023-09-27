National Taekwondo Championship to be held in UP

After the success of Khelo India and MotoGP Bharat, Uttar Pradesh led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is going to host the second National Taekwondo Championship in the state to promote sports and provide a platform to the young talents.

This competition will be organized from October 5 to October 8 at the Indoor Stadium in Noida. In line with the chief minister’s efforts, UP is becoming the first choice for government and private sector organizations to organize sports competitions.

Along with athletes from all the states and union territories, the Indian Army team will also participate in this competition. Over 5000 athletes, including men and women, will participate in the championship, who will be in the age group of eight to fifty.

More than 7500 visitors are expected to attend the event. In order to attract spectators to the competition, the government and the organizers are doing promotions using numerous social media tools.

Aayushi Ketkar, the President of the Noida Taekwondo Association said, “The upcoming mega event would surpass any National Taekwondo Championship ever hosted in India. The Uttar Pradesh government has completed all the preparations, including introducing the latest technologies to create world-class infrastructure for the athletes.

In addition to making the best arrangements, the event organizers have ensured top-notch accommodations, food, and practice for the participating athletes.”

Ketkar also highlighted the exemplary arrangements made for the accompanying staff of teams hailing from various states across the country, underlining the overall excellence in event planning and management.