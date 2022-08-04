National Herald Case: Kharge and Bansal didn’t cooperate during search operation, says ED

A day after Enforcement Directorate sealed the office of Young India Limited (YIL) in Herald House here in national capital, the probe agency has revealed that they had written two emails to YIL officials to assist them in the search operation, but none helped them.

According to the sources in ED, the probe agency had written to Congress’ Mallikarjuna Kharge and Pawan Bansal requesting them to join the search operations.

However, none of them came forward to assist, stated ED, hence they were “forced to seal” the office.

Kharge, Principal Officer of Young India and Bansal were present inside Young India office for two hours when the ED reached there, as per the sources.

“But both of them immediately left the office which clearly shows they didn’t want to help us. We then decided to take action,” added the source.

Apart from this, the ED had asked Kharge to designate an official of YIL so that they could initiate search proceedings.

“But after hearing this, Kharge left the office and didn’t provide them with any person,” added the source.

“We wanted to make a seizure memo in front of that official of YI. As we weren’t provided with anyone we had to seal it to keep the proof intact,” the source said.

The ED had sealed the office of Young India on Wednesday evening following which the Congress leaders protested. The ED pasted an order on the building of the Herald House.

Meanwhile, the ED has said that if Kharge provides them with an official of YIL, who will assist them in the search, they will open the sealed office.

“This is hereby declared that this premises will not be opened without prior permission from the Directorate of Enforcement,” read the order copy.

The sources had said that they did this so that the evidence was not tampered with.

“We had called Herald officials to assist us but senior persons were not cooperating and were not coming forward to assist in the search. We were left with no other options but to seal the office,” the official said.

Recently, the ED questioned Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for several days.