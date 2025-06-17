‘National Damaad Ayog’: Tejashwi Yadav hits out at political appointments in Bihar

Opposition parties in Bihar have stepped up pressure on the Nitish-BJP government following appointment of several relatives of top NDA leaders in key positions of various state commissions.

Accusing the government of nepotism, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav said that the NDA has become “National Damaad Ayog”.

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram said these appointments are a threat to the impartiality of constitutional institutions. It is a blow to the soul of democracy.

Ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, the state government reorganised the Child Protection Rights Commission, Minority Commission, Upper Caste Commission, Fisherman Commission and Scheduled Caste Commission. Family members and relatives of many politicians as well as top administrative officials have been appointed in key positions.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s brother-in-law, Mrinal Paswan, has been appointed chairman of the Scheduled Caste Commission, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son-in-law, Devendra Manjhi, has been appointed vice-president of the Scheduled Caste Commission, while Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary’s son-in-law, Sayan Kunal, has been nominated member of Bihar Religious Trust Council.

Rashmi Rekha Sinha, wife of former Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar Singh, has been appointed a member of the State Women’s Commission.

Daughters of Janata Dal United’s national executive president Sanjay Jha have been appointed as Advocates-on-Record in the Supreme Court.

Reacting to these appointment, Tejashwi said: “The appointment of Sanjay Jha’s daughters as Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record is outrageous. They are inexperienced. Even seasoned lawyers with two decades of experience struggle to secure such positions.”

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram said the appointments made by the BJP-JDU government do not only promote nepotism but also raise questions on the autonomy and impartiality of the institutions established by the Constitution. “Institutions like the Scheduled Caste Commission and the Women’s Commission were created to protect the rights of the weaker sections, not to serve the family interests of the ruling party leaders. When these positions are filled with relatives of politicians, instead of people with experience, qualifications and independent views, the institutions lose their credibility.”

Congress leader in the Assembly Dr. Shakeel Ahmed Khan called it an attack on the soul of democracy. He said: “Democracy is not just about winning elections. Democracy means accountability of institutions, transparency, and working in the interest of the common man. When people in power appoint their close ones without any process and qualification, it is a betrayal with the spirit of the Constitution.”