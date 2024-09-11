Nation will never forgive Congress for Rahul Gandhi’s statements in USA

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday assailed the Congress over the reported statement by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to the USA, where he praised China.

“This is an old habit of Rahul Gandhi. Whenever he goes abroad, he speaks against the country. The people of the nation and the state will never forgive Congress for his actions,” Pathak said.

He added that Rahul Gandhi had previously made an anti-reservation statement in the USA and now praised China.

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak arrived here on Wednesday on the occasion of Vinoba Bhave’s birth anniversary. He flagged off an ambulance at Vinoba Bhave Ashram, which was provided by Governor Anandi Ben for the benefit of people in the surrounding rural areas.

At the Ramhari Samagam organised at the Ashram, Pathak said, “There have been many saints in India who, in their simple attire, sacrificed their entire lives for Mother India. One such saint was Acharya Vinoba Bhave, who stood shoulder to shoulder with Mahatma Gandhi in the freedom struggle.”

The Deputy Chief Minister said that after independence, Vinoba Bhave was concerned about the welfare of poor landless people. He took out a march and appealed to the landlords and kings to donate land. A large number of people joined his movement and donated land.