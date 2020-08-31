The Government of India on Monday announced to observe seven days mourning across the nation from August 31 to September 6 as a mark of respect to the departed former President of India Pranab Mukherjee.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a press note said, “as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days State Mourning will be observed throughout India from 31.08.2020 to 06.09.2020, both days inclusive. During the period of State Mourning, the National Flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment.”

“The date, time and venue of the State Funeral will be intimated later,” it said.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee who was admitted after testing positive for coronavirus died on Monday.

Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee in a tweet informed about the loss.

“With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi, where he is admitted since August 10 said there has been a “decline” in the medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee since Sunday and is “in septic shock” due to lung infection.

Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support and is being managed by a team of specialists, the hospital had said.

Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital on August 10, underwent life-saving brain surgery on the same day.

After admitting to the hospital, it was found that he had a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery but remained critical subsequently and on a ventilator.

He has not shown any improvement and his health status has remained unchanged since then.