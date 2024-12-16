Nation pays homage to 1971 War heroes on Vijay Diwas

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the 1971 war on Vijay Diwas, honoring their sacrifices and valor. In a post on X, the President expressed gratitude to the martyrs, stating that their ultimate sacrifice remains a source of inspiration and pride for the nation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also saluted the courage and patriotism of the Armed Forces, highlighting their role in ensuring India’s safety. “India will never forget their sacrifice and service,” said Singh as he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Advertisement

Other leaders, including Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and Vice-Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, also participated in the solemn ceremony, paying homage to the fallen heroes by laying wreaths.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the nation in honoring the soldiers, lauding their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve. In a message, he described Vijay Diwas as a tribute to their extraordinary bravery and indomitable spirit, which safeguarded the nation and brought glory to India.