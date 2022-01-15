Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Nation celebrates Army Day, PM and President extends greetings

Nation celebrates Army Day, PM and President extends greetings

Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army – Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa.

SNS | New Delhi | January 15, 2022 10:58 am

(Image Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday extended his greetings on Army Day and said that the Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security.

The President highlighted that soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice, and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace.

“Greetings to Army personnel and veterans on Army Day. Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security. Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice, and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service. Jai Hind!,” Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted today.

As India is celebrating Indian Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during a humanitarian crisis.

“Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well,” PM Modi tweeted.

Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army – Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa.

The position was taken over on January 15, 1949, from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Start-ups are going to be the backbone of new India: PM
PM Modi to interact with over 150 startups across country today
Budget Session of Parliament to start on 31st January: President Ram Nath Kovind