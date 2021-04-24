Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his virtual address attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led state government and said if BJP assumes power, they will put an end to illegal immigration, syndicates and extortion. Modi has cancelled his scheduled rallies in Suri, Malda, Behrampore and Bhawanipore today to chair a meeting over the Covid-19 situation in the country.

He reiterated his promise to usher in ‘Asol Poriborton’ in Bengal.

He added that fast-track courts will be set up to provide speedy trial and justice to the women of Bengal.

“TMC-led government sponsored extortion syndicate resulting in grim development situation of Bengal,” he said.

The PM also promised to transform Kolkata into a city of the future and said that a major chunk of foreign investment will be used by the BJP to expand industry and create jobs in Bengal.

“Students need to be connected to industry right from school days, he or she must be given education according to their preferences and their language -the NEP has all these principles at its core.They will become engineers and doctors without hassle,” he said.

He claimed that BJP government will emphasise agriculture-based industry and farmers will get subsidy directly to their bank accounts along with other grants.

“Silk and jute industries are important aspects of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Promoting it is our responsibility. Similarly, we will also reduce wastage of fruits and vegetables and help farmers in every possible way,” he added.

A department for fishermen welfare will be formed to give infrastructure from fishing to selling the sea food items, he said.