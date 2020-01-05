The recent attack on gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan is an ‘answer’ and an ‘eye-opener’ to those opposing the amended Citizenship Amendment Act, said Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday.

Amit Shah was addressing ‘Booth Karyakarta Sammelan’ at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi which was attended by the leaders of Delhi BJP unit and various workers of the party.

Launching an attack at the opposition, specifically in Delhi, Shah mentioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and said, “Open your eyes and see how day before yesterday only, Nankana Sahib Gurdwara was attacked in Pakistan. It is an answer to all those who are protesting against CAA.”

“Where would those Sikhs affected in the attack go?” asked Shah.

Shah also accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of instigating riots in the country by misleading people over CAA.

“You are instigating the country’s minority community that their citizenship will be lost. I want to tell the people from the minority communities that they will not lose their citizenship as there is no provision in CAA to take anyone’s citizenship,” he added.

Hitting out at the Kejriwal’s five years rule in Delhi, Shah appealed to the citizens of Delhi to seek details from the Kejriwal government of their work in last five years.

“There were 15 lakh CCTV cameras promised by AAP government, but they failed on it; contractual teachers were supposed to be permanent, but it didn’t happen,” Shah claimed.

“But whatever we (central government) wanted to give to the people of Delhi, Kejriwal had been a barrier in it and now the people of Delhi know it,” he asserted.

Shah also rubbished the rumours that the helpline number launched by the BJP for the support of CAA belonged to Netflix.

” Since yesterday rumours are being spread that the number belongs to some channel called, Netflix. I would like to clarify that the number never belonged to Netflix rather it is BJP’s toll free number,” Shah clarified.

Earlier, a tweet from Netflix surfaced thrashing the claim by a person that the number (toll free number of BJP) is for those who seek free six months subscription of Netflix.

This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix please use someone else’s account like the rest of us. https://t.co/PHhwdA3sEI — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 4, 2020

Amit Shah further claimed that the BJP will form its government in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also said that the party workers will also launch door to door campaigns and conduct Mohalla meetings as a part of the election campaign.

At the beginning of the conference, BJP working President JP Nadda said BJP is the only party in the country which runs on ideology and has nothing to do with nepotism.