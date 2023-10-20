NaMo Bharat: PM Modi inaugurates India’s first regional rapid train service

Namo Bharat Launch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor and flagged off NaMo Bharat (earlier name Rapidx) train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot.

The NaMo Bharat train flag off also marked the launch of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), that will connect Sahibabad to Duhai depot in Meerut. This is India’s first RapidX train which will be known as NaMo Bharat.

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Modi also inspected the priority section project of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor through a VR headset.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the priority section project of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor through a VR headset.

He inaugurated the priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor and flag off RapidX train – ‘NaMo… pic.twitter.com/pX7zUFP25O — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2023

Days ahead of the inauguration, the RapidX train was renamed NaMo Bharat. The train is India’s first semi-high-speed regional rail service that will connect Delhi to Meerut.

The 17 Km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor will connect Sahibabad to ‘Duhai Depot’ with stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai in the first phase.

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor on March 8, 2019 as part of his vision to transform regional connectivity in the country through the construction of new world-class transport infrastructure.

With a design speed of 180 Kmph, RRTS is a transformational, regional development initiative, which is designed to provide high-speed trains for intercity commuting every 15 minutes, which can go up to a frequency of every 5 minutes as per requirement.

(With ANI inputs)