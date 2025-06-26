NALCO launches IA90 grade aluminium alloy ingot for automotive applications

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), the Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Union Mines Ministry, has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of its latest offering – the IA90 Grade Aluminium Alloy Ingot – designed specifically to cater to the evolving requirements of the automobile industry, said officials on Thursday.

Sadashiv Samantaray, Director (Commercial), NALCO, formally launched the new alloy grade in the presence of senior officials of the Company’s Smelter and Power Complex at Angul. Designed to offer enhanced strength, superior wear resistance, and corrosion resistance, the IA90 grade alloy is engineered for use in critical automotive applications.

Its high strength and excellent castability make it an ideal choice for the manufacturing of wheels, engine blocks, cylinder heads, and other structural components widely used across the automotive sector. With the introduction of IA90, NALCO continues to reinforce its role as a key player in the domestic aluminium sector, delivering innovation-driven solutions to meet emerging industrial demands, they added.

