Naidu wants bullet train for Amaravathi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Centre for a bullet train covering Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Amaravathi after the completion of ongoing project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The CM today relaunched the construction works for rebuilding Amaravati as the capital city after it remained abandoned for five years during the YSRCP regime. Naidu said that the port city of Visakhapatnam will be developed as a financial capital in North Andhra while a High Court bench and industries will be set up in Kurnool in Rayalaseema area.

“We will reconstruct Amaravathi which was actually a self financing but some vested interests, particularly, those who were at the helm of affairs earlier, had resorted to propaganda that lakhs of crores of rupees will have to be spent for building Amaravathi,” rued Naidu stating that the YSRCP regime had wasted five crucial years stating they had no funds to finance the capital city project. He announced that Amaravathi can be built even without spending government funds. At the same time the capital city will be crucial in generating employment opportunities for the youth and to raise enough funds for implementing welfare schemes for the poor. He said the World Bank has already given its consent to sanction a loan for the capital city. The previous government had asked the World Bank not to process the loan after Naidu lost the elections during his previous term.

In the past former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had claimed that if the government resorts to spending on Amaravathi there will be no funds for the welfare schemes for the poor. Naidu claimed that he had built the IT Hub in Hyderabad on the same model and pointed out that global educational institutions like VIT, SRM and Amruth universities have already started their operation in Amaravathi. Very soon the Xavier School of Management (formerly XLRI) and a law school will open their branch in the capital city.