Naidu meets Shah, backs BJP for RS seat

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The Union Minister for coal and mines, G Kishan Reddy, also joined the half-hour-long meeting at Shah’s residence, where the Amaravati project and the state’s development were discussed. The TDP has also decided to set aside the Rajya Sabha seat earlier vacated by YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy for the BJP.

The Chief Minister’s visit to the national capital came just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and roadshow in Amaravati on 2 May, where he would kickstart the capital city project once again and inaugurate projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore. The state government is gearing up for the Prime Minister’s programme and has finalised contracts for undertaking the works in Amaravati. Naidu on Tuesday also met several Union ministers, including Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The election for the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by V Vijayasai Reddy of the YSRCP is slated for 9 May. Reddy had resigned in January, announcing his retirement from politics. However, the coalition candidate is expected to win without any contest. The TDP and JSP have decided to give up the seat to their coalition partner, the BJP. The BJP is likely to nominate either former minister Smriti Irani or their Tamil Nadu leader Annamalai from this seat. The beleaguered YSRCP, with only 11 members in the Assembly and battling various scams and corruption charges, is unlikely to nominate a candidate for the seat.

