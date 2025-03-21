Nagpur violence: Owaisi blames Maha minister for provocative statements

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his statement blaming a Bollywood movie “Chhava” for the riots that broke out at Nagpur a few days ago.

Owaisi accused the ministers in the Maharashtra Cabinet of making provocative and communally charged statements and took a dig at Fadnavis for failing to act when a complaint was lodged before the police.

Advertisement

Every year Owaisi addresses the Youm-ul-Quran public meetings in Hyderabad on the Fridays of the holy month of Ramzan. A large section of congregants usually stays back after the afternoon prayers to listen to him speak on various issues. Today, he spoke at a similar meeting at Tallabkatta where he pinned the blame for the violence on the state government and certain ministers.

Advertisement

“Their minister had said ‘throw them out’ and after there was a disturbance, they (Fadnavis) blamed it on a movie. What were you doing? After all, Nagpur is your city. And what did they do? They (right wing) had burnt the cloth inscribed with verses from the Quran,” alleged the Hyderabad MP in his address.

He further alleged that although a complaint was lodged about the burning of the cloth with the holy inscriptions the police failed to intervene on time.

He then questioned the police inaction saying “What were you doing? Are your hands dyed with mehendi? It is your government, the police are yours, and so was the intelligence failure.” Owaisi then lashed out at ministers like Nitish Rane who publicly spoke several times about removing the grave of Aurangzeb from Maharashtra. “

Those of your people who have now become ministers have spoken against Muslims and spread muck, nonsense, and poison but don’t say anything to them… should the government run according to the rule of law or your whims?” said Owaisi.

He slammed the BJP for raking up issues that have no significance today, wondering whether he should talk about Pushyamitra Sunga or the Cholas. The Hyderabad MP also spoke about the amendments proposed in the Waqf Act which is likely to be tabled in Parliament after Eid.