‘Nagpur Ka Raja’ Ganpati: ‘Mandap’ completes 29 glorious years of devotion and faith

The highly-revered ‘Nagpur Ka Raja’ Ganapati, a prominent figure of devotion in the region, is celebrating 29 years of divine grace and grandeur this year.

As per tradition, the Ganesh idol is brought from Chitroli to the Ganesh pandal at Reshimbagh, accompanied by a lively procession filled with music and festivities.

The installation of the idol and subsequent rituals are conducted with great reverence.

The “Pran Pratishtha” (Consecration) ceremony will be performed by renowned spiritual leaders, Garibdas Ji Maharaj from Pachmarhi Bada Mahadev, and Mitthulal Ji Pujari from Salasar Balaji.

The Salasar Balaji temple priest travels to Nagpur every year to lead the Aarti and other rituals, adding a special touch to the festival.

Drawing parallels with the famous ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’ of Mumbai, the ‘Nagpur Ka Raja’ Ganapati has earned a reputation as the ‘Mannat Ganesh’ — the wish-fulfilling deity of Nagpur.

Every year, the pandal sees an overwhelming turnout, with thousands of devotees gathering daily to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

The special feature of this celebration is the daily distribution of “Mahaprasad”, ensuring that no devotee leaves without receiving the sacred offering.

At the end of the festival, the idol will be taken for immersion in Koradi with a grand procession. The immersion ceremony will be a spectacle of devotion and celebration, marking the culmination of the 10-day festivities.

The grand event is organised by Nagpur Ka Raja Charitable Trust. The key members of the trust include trust President Deepak Govindprasad Jaiswal, Vice President B C Bhartiya, and Secretary Anil Manapure.