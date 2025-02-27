Nagaland state lottery: February 27, 2025 result announced; check winning numbers now

The much-anticipated Nagaland Dear Dancer Evening Lottery results are out — the lucky draw for February 27, 2025, was declared at 6 PM on Thursday, offering a bumper first prize of ₹1 crore to one fortunate winner.

The lottery is part of the Nagaland State Lottery’s daily draws, which include three sessions: Dear Mahanadi Morning at 1 PM, Dear Dancer Evening at 6 PM, and Dear Sandpiper Night at 8 PM.

Winning numbers of Nagaland lottery for February 27, 2025

– 1 PM Dear Mahanadi Morning Lottery: Winning number 72G 57649. The ticket was sold by Prabhat Mandal-Balighai under sub-stockist Papu Lapu Lottery Centre, Egra.

– 6 PM Dear Dancer Evening Lottery: Results announced — check the official website for the winning number.

– 8 PM Dear Sandpiper Night Lottery: Results will be out at 8 PM — stay tuned!

Prize breakdown

– 1st Prize: ₹1 crore (Seller commission: ₹5 lakh)

– 2nd Prize: ₹9,000

– 3rd Prize: ₹450

– 4th Prize: ₹250

How to check the results

Participants can visit the official Nagaland State Lottery website to view the complete list of winners. The results are also out daily across various channels.

Nagaland is one of the 13 states in India where they legally permit lotteries, alongside West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, and others. The Nagaland State Lottery is highly popular due to its transparent process and life-changing prize amounts.

If you’ve purchased a ticket, make sure to verify your number carefully and claim your prize within the stipulated timeframe. Best of luck to all participants!

For the latest updates on Nagaland State Lottery draws, stay connected.