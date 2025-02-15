Nagaland Lottery Results released for February 15 (Saturday) | Check results at nagalandlotteries.com

Nagaland State Lottery results for February 15 were announced today on the official website i.e. nagalandlotteries.com, bringing excitement and joy to lucky winners across the state.

According to the updates, the first draw of the day, the Dear Narmada lottery, held at 1:00 PM, saw ticket number 79A 39761 clinching the first prize of Rs one crore. A total of 659 participants holding tickets ending with 39761 won the consolation prize of Rs 1,000 each.

The Nagaland State Lottery conducts three draws daily at 1:00 PM, 6:00 PM, and 8:00 PM, offering multiple chances for participants to try their luck. As the day progresses, lottery enthusiasts eagerly await the upcoming 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM draws, where additional winners will be announced on the Nagaland Lottery official website.

However, participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully against the official results available on the Nagaland State Lotteries website and authorized publications.Winners must follow the required procedures for claiming their prizes within the stipulated time frame to ensure a smooth payout process.

The Nagaland State Lottery remains one of the most popular legal lotteries in India, offering thousands of participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes daily. With its transparent system and government authorization, it continues to attract a vast number of hopefuls.

Apart from Nagaland, several other states in India also conduct government-approved lotteries. They include Kerala, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya. Each state follows its own set of regulations and prize structures, making lotteries a significant source of revenue and entertainment.

For real-time updates and complete winner details, one can visit the official Nagaland State Lotteries website or check with authorized local retailers.