Replacing Tathagata Roy, Nagaland Governor RN Ravi was on Monday given additional charge of Meghalaya, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

RN Ravi is also the Centre’s interlocutor for talks with Naga insurgents. “The President of India is pleased to appoint R N Ravi, Governor of Nagaland to discharge the functions of the Governor of Meghalaya, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Tathagata Roy, Governor of Meghalaya,” it said, without citing further details.

The move assumes significance as the state has witnessed protests against the amended Citizenship Act, that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to religious minorities of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan facing persecution there.

After the CAA protests took over parts of northeast, Tathagata Roy tweeted, “A democracy is necessarily divisive. If you do not want it to go to North Korea.”

“Two things should never be lost sight of in the present atmosphere of controversy. 1. The country was once divided in the name of religion. 2. A democracy is NECESSARILY DIVISIVE. If you don’t want it to go to North Korea,” he wrote.