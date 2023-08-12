Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) team of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for winning the Gold Award under the Excellence in Government Process Reengineering for Digital Transformation Category-1 of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

In a tweet, the Home Minister said that this award for excellence in delivering e-governance is a recognition of the dedication the entire NAFIS team has put into creating a fool-proof fingerprint identification system, in pursuit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a secure India.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs has provided NAFIS devices to all Districts, Police Commissionerates, Central and State Fingerprint Bureaus and Central agencies like NIA, CBI and NCB.

The NAFIS has revolutionized the fingerprint recognition system in crime control. With this system, the work of tracing the involvement of interstate criminals in crimes is being done with greater ease, accuracy and efficiency across the country.

NAFIS has created a central database of fingerprints of criminals, which can be accessed by users from all States, Union Territories and Central Agencies. This has resulted in a qualitative improvement in the efficiency and effectiveness of the criminal detection and investigation process.