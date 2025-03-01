Nadda urges BJP MLAs to develop grassroots connection

BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday stressed the grassroots connection and pro-people stance of party MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir. He was addressing the BJP MLAs’ training workshop on its second day in Katra.

Nadda said elected representatives must prioritise constituency development and maintain a deep connection with people.

The BJP President highlighted the importance of “Karyakarta Nirman” and urged MLAs to rise above the allure of political posts. Drawing from his experience as an MLA and Leader of the Opposition, he stressed, “Posts are transient, but the trust of the people is enduring.”

He advised legislators to proactively engage with communities through platforms like Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Asha workers’ meetings, and parent-teacher interactions in government schools.

Nadda further emphasised the need for MLAs to be “good listeners” to effectively resolve public grievances and regularly visit SC/ST communities to ensure inclusive development.

The day commenced with a welcome address by Sat Sharma, BJP President of Jammu & Kashmir, followed by a session on “Panch Nishta and Panch Parivartan” (Five Commitments and Five Transformations) led by Shiv Prakash, National Joint General Secretary (Organisation). Rupesh Kumar, Prant Pracharak, delivered a lecture on Jammu & Kashmir’s contemporary socio-political landscape and its historical significance in India’s freedom struggle.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe conducted an interactive workshop on office management, public speaking, team-building, and social etiquette, equipping MLAs with tools for effective governance and public engagement.

Party’s National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Leader of the Opposition in J&K Sunil Sharma, General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul, Lok Sabha MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Deputy CMs Dr Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta, former BJP President Ravinder Raina, and a host of senior party leaders were present.