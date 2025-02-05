Nadda, Sachdeva, Malhotra visit Delhi BJP office amid voting for Assembly polls

BJP National President JP Nadda, accompanied by party’s Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra visited the Delhi BJP office on Wednesday amid voting for Delhi’s 70 Assembly seats.

Polling for the Delhi Assembly seats and byelections for one seat each in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh commenced on Wednesday morning, with voting starting at 7 am under tight security.

Several BJP leaders cast their vote and exuded confidence in the BJP’s win in the Delhi Assembly polls, saying that a double-engine government would be formed in Delhi.

These are high-stakes elections for the AAP, the BJP and the Congress. AAP is hoping to retain its power for the third term while the saffron party is eyeing to regain power after almost 27 years.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari cast his vote at a polling booth in Yamuna Vihar for the Delhi Assembly election. He slammed the AAP, accusing it of looting Delhi.

“They (AAP) made Delhi sick. They looted Delhi. Now we will do work. Now Delhi is going to give us the opportunity,” Tiwari told a news agency after casting his vote.

“We are not distributing money. We are not distributing liquor…People of Delhi should come out of their homes and vote as much as possible,” he added.

After casting his vote, BJP candidate from Karol Bagh assembly constituency Dushyant Gautam said, “People want change. The people of Delhi have seen examples of a double-engine government. Delhi – the heart of the country is on a ventilator under this (AAP) government…The people now believe that he (Arvind Kejriwal) lies only and does nothing; hence they want the BJP government this time.”

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP’s Parvesh Verma, and Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit). The counting of votes will take place on February 8.