Nadda praises PM Modi for 100 cr vaccination, economic recovery

The BJP national executive which met here on Sunday at the NDMC convention centre in the presence of top party leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president JP Nadda, among others, showered praise on Modi for his ‘decisive leadership’ that saw India crossing 100 crore vaccination milestone and the economy hit by Covid-19 pandemic being back on track.

The national executive, BJP’s highest decision-making body was held after a long gap and the first one to take place after the second wave of the coronavirus infection, took place in the backdrop of recent by-elections and the party’s preparations for the early 2022 assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting began with party top leaders presenting Modi with a garland in recognition of his leadership in galvanizing the scientific and medical fraternity during the Covid 19 pandemic that resulted in the country developing its own vaccine -Covaxin- and the World Health Organisation’s approval to its emergency usage.

In all 346 members were invited to attend the national executive. Both the former BJP presidents L K Advani and Dr MM Joshi attended the meeting virtually from their residences like the rest of the party’s state unit leaders across the country from the digital platform created for the purpose, in accordance with the Covid protocol.

BJP president J P Nadda in his inaugural address to the gathering at the convention centre appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ability to provide global leadership and take both developed and developing countries through the challenging times of the Covid pandemic.

He recalled Modi’s efforts in ensuring the country becomes self-reliant in PPE kits manufacturing, Covid- vaccine and oxygen supply.

Nadda said the PM Garib Kalyan Yojna started to address the problem of hunger during the pandemic and provides the country’s 80 crore population with 5 kg of rice or wheat and pulses per month.

Similarly, he said the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir under Modi’s leadership had ensured the Union Territory was back on the path of progress and development. He referred to Home Minister Amit Shah’s role in making the youth of Jammu and Kashmir a part of the developmental process in the region by engaging with them.

The BJP president sought to highlight the Modi government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers. He said the government had so far paid 10 installments of Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers. He said under the current dispensation, the total expenditure on agriculture sector had increased from Rs 23000 crore in 2014 to one lakh 23 thousand crore in 2021. He said MSP on all agriculture commodities too saw a record hike in the last seven years.

Speaking to the media later Union Minister and BJP election in charge for Uttar Pradesh Dharmendra Pradhan said Nadda also appreciated the Prime Minister for the steps being taken for the welfare of Dalits, Vanwasi and Sikh community.

He particularly referred to the government’s move to exempt ‘langar’, free food being provided by Gurdwaras to visitors, from GST payment, besides the expenditure of Rs 120 crore on the development of Kartarpur corridor and the formation of SIT to expedite the 1984 Sikh riots cases.