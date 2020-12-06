The Bharatiya Janata Party national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, started his four-day tour of Uttarakhand from Haridwar on Friday.

On day two of his trip, Nadda reached Dehradun and interacted with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, party workers, MPs, MLAs, cabinet ministers and other officer bearers.

BJP workers gave a rousing welcome to the party president in Dehradun on Saturday. The BJP national chief was felicitated at different points on his journey from Haridwar to Dehradun. Nadda has embarked on a countrywide 120 day tour from Uttarakhand. The BJP president will stay in the hill state till 7 December.

With the next Uttarakhand assembly election due in early 2022, all eyes are on the J.P Nadda tour. Without caring about the Covid-19 norms, BJP gathered in big numbers to violate the social distancing norms. Most of the workers were wearing masks.