Nadda launches ‘Nahin Sahega Rajasthan’ campaign

BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday launched a campaign titled ‘Nahin Sahega Rajasthan’ against the Congress government’s alleged all round failure including corruption, law and order, women-Dalit atrocities, and appeasement in the last five years at a special public meeting held at Chandanvan, Bilwa, near here.

Nadda said: “Rajasthan has the stain of corruption, tyranny, oppression, which has to be removed, Gehlot has to sit at home. Rajasthan is no longer going to tolerate. We have to move forward. Rajasthan has to develop in all spheres.”

“The Gehlot government has done the work of favoritism. In the Jaipur bomb blast case, the Vasundhara Government started a fast track court. The Gehlot government did the work of releasing the terrorists,” he added.

Nadda alleged that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s family members are taking tenders worth thousands of crores. Gehlot is engaged in nurturing Parivarvad.

The husband of a Minister is accused of rape and murder but Gehlot is working to save him. The Congress is a party of mother, son and daughter. Gehlot is on contract. Sachin is on sub-contract, he said.